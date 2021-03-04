Fort Mill Opens Mass COVID Vaccine Clinic

FOT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) The Town of Fort Mill partnering with Harris Teeter and opening a one-day mass vaccination clinic. The grocery store’s leaders say they wanted to get as many people in the community vaccinated as possible but couldn’t safely accommodate the crowds in-stores.

Phase 1A residents from Fort Mill and the surrounding areas coming to the town’s new COVID vaccine clinic, at the town’s community center.

Chris Sardelli with the Town of Fort Mill says, “We’re just so excited to be able to have a location closer to home for our residents and members of the community even further out who are eligible to get the vaccine.”

Danna Robinson with Harris Teeter says, “Harris Teeter’s trusted pharmacist aren’t new to vaccines. We administer vaccines every day in our stores. But I think that’s why it’s so important that retailers like Harris Teeter are partnering with communities, to make sure that we’re safely reopening. We fortunately have been able to keep our doors open throughout quarantine, but we know that others weren’t as fortunate. So that’s why it’s so important to us that in addition to maintaining safety inside our stores, that we’re also committed to helping our community safely reopen by administering the COVID-19 vaccine.”

Harris Teeter leaders saying that they hope to distribute 800 vaccines today, many coming through the doors of this Fort Mill vaccination clinic saying that this vaccine in the area is giving them peace of mind.

One Lancaster resident coming to the clinic saying, “I think it’s was wonderful. My appointments, my original appointment, was canceled twice.”

Another Ballantyne resident coming to help her mother get the vaccine, says, “Well I brought my mom, she’s 80, and I don’t want her to catch it. And then, I hope to get it but, they said they’re not doing the caregivers yet because she lives with me so I’ve got to schedule an appointment in North Carolina.”

Fort Mill’s leaders say they’ve made many efforts to keep the community safe during the pandemic.

“We are always looking for additional opportunities to provide help during the pandemic, including looking for opportunities to have more clinics,” says Sardelli.

In the video above, CN2’s Rachel Richardson is speaking with Harris Teeter leaders and the community about the Fort Mill clinic.