Fort Mill neighborhood surprises couple for their 99th birthday celebration

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – One Fort Mill neighborhood is coming together to surprise one married couple. Amazingly both the husband and wife are each turning 99 this year.

Arthur and Dorothy McGann were born during the Great Depression and Arthur fought in World War II. The pair just moved here two years ago to live with their son.

As Springfield neighbors learned their story, many decided they needed to organize a party, to say thank you and happy birthday!

CN2’s Zane Cina sitting down with the couple as they look back on a long life.