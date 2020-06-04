Fort Mill Mom Upset With District’s Decision On Virtual Graduation Ceremony

FORT MILL, S.C. — For many seniors and their families, graduation will be held differently this year.

Some schools are having drive through ceremonies and others are having a limited number of guests.

Fort Mill’s School District has chosen to hold “graduate only” ceremonies where grads will walk across the stage alone and their families and friends can watch virtually with a link.

One Fort Mill mom says she’s disappointed by the decision, saying she wants to share her son’s first huge milestone.

She says she’s been concerned about the district’s lack of communication in all of this and unwillingness to compromise, like she says many other school districts have.

The mom adds she’s proud of how the students have handled their unique senior years with such grace. She says she just wants to share her son’s accomplishments.

“He’s my first and I think that whether it’s your first, your middle, your last, or somewhere in-between, it is the most important moment,” Shanon Shivers said. “You have spent everything, you have poured everything into these kids and I think that we deserve to see them graduate in person. These kids graduate together and that their parents deserve to see them graduate. And I think that if you asked any of these graduates that would be the two things that they want the most.”

Fort Mill’s School District has said “The district has been working hard to determine how best to honor our graduates while maintaining social distancing protocols to help ensure the safety and health of our community. We have evaluated all options and studied what other communities are planning.”