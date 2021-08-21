Fort Mill Mayor Remembers Anne Close

FORT MILL S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Fort Mill’s Mayor Guynn Savage grew up in Fort Mill and her father worked in the mills. She has vivid memories of the Springs family and was heartbroken to learn of Anne Springs Close’s passing. She speaks with CN2’s Laurabree Monday about her legacy and the impact she had on Fort Mill. Anne Springs Close is being remembered Sunday at the Greenway’s Comporium Amphitheater at 2pm, the public is welcome. Here is her official obituary: https://tinyurl.com/3udj8haz