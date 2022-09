FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Main Street in Fort Mill will be closed every weekend in October for Weekends on Main.

Unfortunately with the weather this weekend the event is now cancelled.

But be sure to plan for those future weekends – where the closure will begin on Fridays at 3 pm and remain closed until Sundays at 10 pm where Main Street will be closed.

Fort Mill Police say the closure will only affect Main Street between Confederate Street to Tom Hall Street.