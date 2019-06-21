Fort Mill Hockey Player Fighting Rare Condition, Mother Says She’s A “Warrior”

A Fort Mill hockey player is struggling with a rare neurological disorder. Once lively and energetic, she’s now having to put her sticks down to recover. In the video above, CN2’s Sarah Obeid sits down with the teen’s mother who talks about the condition and the struggles her daughter faces.
