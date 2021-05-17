Fort Mill Grandparents Wave to Grandkids and Commuters Every Morning

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – These Fort Mill grandparents found a special way to stay connected to their grandchildren – waving to them each morning as they head to school.

The Schmidt family in Fort Mill has a special morning routine.

This Fort Mill mom, Krista Schmidt says her in-laws would do anything for their grandkids. “We started saying hi to them on the way to school so they’d come out every morning — it doesn’t matter what the weather is, it could be raining, freezing. They walk out to their driveway, they hold up a scene and wave at my kids and scream at them and also wave to everybody else in town.”

These grandparents moved out of this family’s home just before the COVID-19 pandemic began. They say it was the best way to stay connected with their grandkids and their grandkids say it’s their favorite way to start their day.

“They think it’s oh it’s just normal to stand out there and wave to everybody . They’re very humbled and they are the nicest people ever. Like they do anything to help us out with the kids,” says Krista.

Grandparents, Mike and Joellyn moved up from Tampa Florida and initially stayed with the family. Moving out around the beginning of the pandemic, they say they miss spending mornings together.

“We just felt like it was something that we could do that the kids look forward to every day,” says Joellyn.

This couple says what started as a special gesture for their family and had an effect of the community around them. Now, they wave to everyone on their morning commute. They say it’s good to continue spreading joy and hope through these tough times.

“To me I thought this is just kind of like a silly. It was just something that we do every day. But the recognition in to the attention it’s got me just makes me feel like everybody needs to be more positive energy spread your happiness and joy,” says Joellyn.

In the video above, CN2’s Rachel Richardson is speaking with this family about how they like to start their day.