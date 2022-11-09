Fort Mill Chooses 4 School Board Members – 2 Newcomers in Mix

FORT MILL S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Your unofficial results are in, and the top 4 vote getters that will sit on the school board are 2 incumbents and 2 newcomers. We speak with the highest vote getter (nearly 10,000 votes) Wayne Bouldin below. We will have more on this race so keep checking back.

The winners are: Wayne Bouldin, Michelle Branning, Joe Helms and Lipi Pratte.

  • Fort Mill School Board (Top 4 Win*)
    *Wayne Bouldin – 13.24%
    *Michele Branning – 11.83%
    Connie Cullen – 7.89%
    Kevin Glover – 4.07%
    *Joe Helms – 9.11%
    Brandi Jansen – 8.85%
    Desareta Jones – 4.27%
    Rachele Julian – 6.63%
    Eric Mann – 7.63%
    Celia McCarter – 8.58%
    Dr. Nichelle Newton – 6.51%
    *Lipi Pratt – 11.25%
