Fort Mill Chooses 4 School Board Members – 2 Newcomers in Mix

FORT MILL S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Your unofficial results are in, and the top 4 vote getters that will sit on the school board are 2 incumbents and 2 newcomers. We speak with the highest vote getter (nearly 10,000 votes) Wayne Bouldin below. We will have more on this race so keep checking back.

The winners are: Wayne Bouldin, Michelle Branning, Joe Helms and Lipi Pratte.