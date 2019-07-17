Fort Mill Boy Gets Ready for Make a Wish Trip

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) Greyson Gload of Fort Mill is living with a brain tumor. His mother, Betsy says his spirits are high even though he’s had two surgeries and is currently undergoing Chemotherapy. Sports Clips in Fort Mill teamed up with Make a Wish South Carolina to provide a new look for Greyson as he and his family get ready to leave for their Make a Wish trip next week.