FORT MILL: Aquatics Center Opens

Fort Mill celebrating it’s new Aquatics Center on this Thursday.

The new center is the result of a partnership between the Town of Fort Mill, Leroy Springs and Company, Fort Mill School District and the YMCA.

Discussions about the project started back in 2013 and the 10 million dollar project was funded by a 2015 referendum.

Now the town is proud to open the new facility which features a water park, a 50-meter outdoor pool and a 25-meter indoor pool.

Leaders say while Fort Mill School District will own the pool the YMCA will operate the facility and it will be open to the public.

Town leaders believe the pool will provide opportunities to swimmers of all ages and will also have an economic benefit in hosting competitions locally.