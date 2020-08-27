Fort Mill Announces New Fall Marketplace

FORT MILL, S.C. — The Town of Fort Mill is pleased to announce that its new Fall Market will begin Sept. 12.

The Fall Market will allow community members to purchase and sell fall produce, farm products, plants/flowers, fall/holiday crafts, gifts and more.

The market will be located at Fort Mill’s Veterans Park (106 N. White Street) and will be held 8 a.m. to noon each Saturday through Nov. 21.

The Town expects vendors and patrons to follow all Covid-19 Guidelines while at the Fall Market. Applications and information can be found by visiting the Town website (www.fortmillsc.gov) and searching the “Spotlights” section, or by contacting Events Coordinator Jacona Hester at (803) 487-5413 or by email at jhester@fortmillsc.gov.