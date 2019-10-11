Good News! Boil Water Advisory Lifted, Water Now Safe To Consume

FRIDAY (7 p.m.): We have everything you need to know on your water supply after a pipe burst at the main plant on Cherry Road on Wednesday and spewed 30 million gallons of water.

As of now, all water is safe to consume. In the video above, we’ll tell you what to do next after a drinking water advisory and what local leaders and politicians have to say about aging pipes and water improvements.

FRIDAY (2:45 p.m.):

Below is taken from the City of Rock Hill: The boil water advisory is now lifted for ALL water customers.



So what now? The city sharing these tips from the CDC:

Frequently Asked Questions About What to Do After a Drinking Water Advisory

When I turn on the faucet, the water sputters. Why?

You have air in your lines. Turn on your tap slowly and run the water until the sputtering stops.

The water is discolored. What should I do?

Flush water pipes by running the water until it is clear.

Do not wash clothes if the water is discolored. Wait until the water runs clear at the tap. Wash a load of dark clothes first.

Why does my water have a strong smell?

The smell is probably chlorine. Often, water systems will increase chlorine levels to disinfect the pipes.

What should I do if my water pressure is low?

Check the faucet screens for trapped particles. Remove the screens and clean out any particles. Put the screens back on the faucet.

Do I need to clean out my faucets?

Yes. You should flush your faucets after the drinking water advisory.

Turn on the main water valve.

Turn on the cold water tap at all faucets and run the water until you feel a change in temperature (i.e. the water gets noticeably colder). This may take several minutes. Begin with the faucet that is highest up in your home or building and then open the other faucets one at a time moving from the highest floor to the lowest.

Do I need to clean appliances?

Yes. Read the owner’s manual for directions to clean appliances such as water softeners and filter units.

My refrigerator has a water dispenser/ice maker. Do I need to clean them?

Yes. Water dispensers and ice makers are connected to your water line. You need to flush and clean them.

Follow the directions in the owner’s manual or:

Change the filter cartridges.

Throw out ice.

Flush the water dispenser for 3 to 5 minutes.

Run the ice maker for 1 hour.

Throw out all the ice.

Wash and sanitize bin areas.

Do I need to do something for the water softener?

Yes. You may need to run through a regeneration cycle. Follow the directions in the owner’s manual.

I have a water treatment unit for the house. Does it need special care?

Yes. Change the filter cartridges. Some units need disinfecting. Follow the directions in the unit’s owner’s manual.

___________________________________________________________

FRIDAY (2:45 p.m.):

The Town of Fort Mill has lifted its Boil Water Advisory and customers can resume all normal water consumption, including bathing and food preparation. There is no longer a need to vigorously boil water. Water samples were collected, tested and found to be safe. Results were provided to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), which lifted the Boil Water Advisory. If you have any questions regarding this issue, please contact the Fort Mill Utilities Department at (803) 547-7158.