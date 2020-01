FORT LAWN, S.C. — A 21-year-old man is accused of jumping through a Fort Lawn police car window and biting the police chief – David Hayes.

Hayes sustained several injuries to the head and his ear was said to be bitten off.

The police chief is unable to work and is currently recovering.

The suspect is being held in the Chester County Detention Center and has been charged with assaulting a police officer.

