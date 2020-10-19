Former Winthrop University Police Officer Charged With Criminal Sexual Conduct

SOUTH CAROLINA (CN2 NEWS) South Carolina Law Enforcement Division Agents arrested a former law enforcement

officer with the Winthrop University Police Department.

The arrest was made on October 16, 2020 for committing sexual

battery against minors.

48-year-old, Charles Eugene Price, was charged with two counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct with a minor under 11 years of age first-degree and Criminal Sexual Conduct first-degree.

The SLED investigation was requested by the York County Sheriff’s Office.

Price was booked at the York County Detention Center.

The case will be prosecuted by the Sixteenth Circuit Solicitor’s Office.