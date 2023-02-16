Former SC governor running for President

CHARLESTON, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – All eyes on South Carolina as former South Carolina Governor and former United States United Nations Ambassador, Nikki Haley making it official that she’s running for president on the Republican ticket.

Haley made the announcement on this Wednesday in Charleston in front of a huge crowd of supporters.

Some of those from right here in the Tri-County. Congressman Ralph Norman introducing Haley to the crowd, adding she has his full support.

In the campaign kick off Haley spoke about the importance of making sure each child gets a world class education, backing the police, term limits for congress and more.

In Response to Haley’s Presidential Kick-off the South Carolina Democratic Party releasws a statement discrediting her record while serving in South Carolina, when it comes to her signing into law quote ” extreme abortion ban” along with other concerns.

So far former president Donald Trump is the only other Republican candidate that’s officially announced he’s also running for president in 2024.

