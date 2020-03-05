Former Rock Hill Mayor Betty Jo Rhea Releases New Book

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Former Rock Hill Mayor Betty Joe Rhea spent many years serving her community and pushing the city forward.

Now, she’s also a published author. Her book – “I’m Not At Libery To Say” – which she wrote with former Herald Publisher Debbie Abels – talks about Rhea’s life and family history, her time as mayor – and how Rock Hill transformed from a small southern town to a thriving city.

Rhea will tell you she did all the talking while Abels did the writing, researching and fact-checking.

But in between it all – they say they had a lot of fun and shared many good memories.

Betty Jo Rhea says what she loves most about Rock Hill is the people – getting to know and work with others who care about her city — just like she does.

“I’m just real pleased that so many people came out because it’s their story as well because so many people here helped make this story happen. That was the nice thing,” Rhea said.

Almost 100 were books sold during the event.

Betty Jo Rhea’s next book signing will be held at 2 p.m. at the Westminster Towers in Rock Hill on Monday, March 16.