Former NFL Star Working With The Black Economic Leadership League, Getting Kids Bank Accounts

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) Retired NFL player and former Northwestern Trojan, Benjamin Watson, is also partnering with B.E.L.L. of Rock Hill for a national goal setting initiative.

B.E.L.L. is hosting a goal setting event for underserved African-American children in the community with starting their first banking account.

B.E.L.L. chair, Dawn Johnson, saying, “B.W. wanted to take on this opportunity and bring it to his hometown. We were all over it, like ‘how can we help?’ How can we partner to make this happen?’ So were just excited to be able to partner with goal setter and help B.W. give this gift to 100 kids in Rock Hill. I think since the time that I’ve been here I’ve just begin to see financial literacy being taught.”

This virtual event will be taking place May 13th, at 6:00pm. Benjamin Watson will be providing 100 children with $40 to start a banking account.