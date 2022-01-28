Former NAACP of Rock Hill President Stepping Down

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The former head of the Rock Hill Branch of the NAACP is choosing to step down from her position as president to start her own Social Justice Network, called Get Clear.

Apostle Dr. Norma Gray telling CN2 News one major reason she made this decision is because of former Rock Hill Police Officer Jonathan Moreno’s not guilty verdict.

Gray says she sees an opportunity to use this case to make improvements statewide in regards to the use of force and she’s working with the York County Solicitor to try and make a change. She’s calling it the Travis Bill (named after Travis Price).

