Former Chester County Sheriff Makes First Court Appearance

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) Former Chester County Sheriff Alex Underwood and two others from the Sheriff’s Office made their first appearance in court since being indicted earlier this month. Underwood, along with Robert Sprouse and Johnny Neal, were indicted on conspiracy to cover up an unlawful arrest and excessive use of force. All three men entered in pleas of not guilty in their first court appearance since the indictments came out. Cameras were not allowed inside the Federal Courtroom in Columbia, but CN2’s Indira was inside of the courtroom, where new allegations came out.