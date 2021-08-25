Forest Creek Middle School Transitions to Virtual Learning Due to COVID-19

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) The Fort Mill School District announced Wednesday afternoon Forest Creek Middle School will transition to virtual learning due to COVID-19beginning Thursday, August 26th.

The release says this is due to a rise in COVID-19 positive cases that have shown the presence of community spread within Forest Creek Middle School.

Below is the official release from the district:

Due to a rise in COVID-19 positive cases that have shown the presence of community spread within Forest Creek Middle School, the Fort Mill School District has determined that Forest Creek students will transition to virtual learning for all face-to-face students beginning tomorrow, Thursday, August 26.

In order to slow the spread of the virus within the school community, students will remain in virtual learning for 14 days as recommended by DHEC. Students will return to face-to-face learning on Thursday, September 9. As part of the transition to virtual learning all afterschool, activities, sports and clubs are also canceled.

Community spread in schools is defined as: Through contact tracing there is a clear path that indicates widespread transmission of the COVID-19 virus is taking place at a school facility and new positive cases cannot be associated with any outside source.

We understand this transition may cause a hardship for some families and we can assure this decision was made after a thorough review of our contact tracing data and with the safety of our students, staff and community in mind.

School administration and teachers will communicate specific details for the virtual learning process.