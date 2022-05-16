For the Love of the Sport, Special Olympians Meet to Compete

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – After 3 years, more than 100 students with the Rock Hill School District were finally able to compete in person this past Friday, May 13.

The Rock Hill School District 3 Special Olympics Games took place for the first time in three years because of COVID at Cherry Park with 150 exceptional students and their teachers coming out for the games. Some of those games include, the long jump, relay races, throwing frisbees and more!

Leaders, with the district, say students have been waiting for this day for a long time and its exciting to finally be back in person. Click above for full story.