CN2 News
News
Sports
Politics
CN2 On Demand
CN2 Today
PMC Today
Ask the Pharmacist
Cooking
Digger’s BC
Fashion
Fitness
Healthcare
CN2 Xtra
City Minute
Crime to Court
HSF “GAME OF THE WEEK”
HSF Schedule/Watch
HSF Spirit Video Showdown
Real Estate Show
Special Segments
2 Your Health
Athlete of the Week
Business Spotlight
Carolina Connection
Cold Case Files
CN2 at the Movies
CN2 Tailgate Challenge
Founders Friday Night Flashback
Hometown Hero
Picture of the Day
Shop Local
What 2 Eat?
CN2 Info
About Us
Appearance Request
CN2 Internship/Employment
Contact Us
News Team
Advertising
Tour Request
Featured Links
Search
CN2 News
44.7
F
Rock Hill, US
Friday, November 15, 2019
CN2 Today begins at 11:30am
CN2 News begins at 6:00pm
CN2 News
News
Sports
Politics
CN2 On Demand
CN2 Today
PMC Today
Ask the Pharmacist
Cooking
Digger’s BC
Fashion
Fitness
Healthcare
CN2 Xtra
City Minute
Crime to Court
HSF “GAME OF THE WEEK”
HSF Schedule/Watch
HSF Spirit Video Showdown
Real Estate Show
Special Segments
2 Your Health
Athlete of the Week
Business Spotlight
Carolina Connection
Cold Case Files
CN2 at the Movies
CN2 Tailgate Challenge
Founders Friday Night Flashback
Hometown Hero
Picture of the Day
Shop Local
What 2 Eat?
CN2 Info
About Us
Appearance Request
CN2 Internship/Employment
Contact Us
News Team
Advertising
Tour Request
Featured Links
Football Friday & CN2 Athlete of the Week
RELATED ARTICLES
MORE FROM AUTHOR
CN2 News
Ice Rink Opening
CN2 News
Happy 100th Birthday
CN2 News
Narroway Expanding
CN2 News
New Officer Veteran Shirts
CN2 News
Teen Hit and Killed
CN2 News
Double Murder Suspect Wanted
Top Story
CN2 News
Victim in Apparent Murder Suicide Was La’Darious Wylie’s Sister, Family Members...
November 14, 2019
CHESTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) Police are investigating what they say appears to be a murder suicide after they found two people dead at the...
Featured Stories
Victim in Apparent Murder Suicide Was La’Darious Wylie’s Sister, Family Members...
November 14, 2019
Best Friends Head to United States Air Force Academy Together
November 14, 2019
Residents Outraged Over Proposed Town Home Project In Clover
November 13, 2019
© 2019 CN2 News. All Rights Reserved.
Edit with Live CSS