CN2 SPORTS (Rock Hill, SC): The 2nd annual WRHI Football City USA Kickoff is set for August 10th at District 3 Stadium. Northwestern, Rock Hill and South Pointe will be playing. Cost is 5 dollars in advance and 7 dollars at the door. CN2’s Danyel Detomo spoke with all 3 head coaches about this pre-season game.

Other Articles You Might Find Interesting: Winthrop Vs Butler

The Butler Bulldogs beating the Eagles by 12 points. The fin...