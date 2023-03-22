FM School District expects thousands after lawsuit with Juul Labs

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Fort Mill School District is receiving more than $300 and $80,000 thanks to a class action lawsuit.

The board approved the recommendation to enter into the settlement with Juul Labs.

Leaders say the district believed it was important to join the other roughly 1400 schools across the nation in the lawsuit because of the impacts the marketing of the Juul products has had on teens’ health and discipline issues in the classroom.

The total settlement for all the districts totals $555 million.