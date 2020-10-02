Flock Cameras Can Be Seen Around Fort Mill, Used For Property Protection

FORT MILL, S.C. — There’s a lot of chatter surrounding what appears to be solar panel poles around the town of Fort Mill.

We’re told they’re actually cameras that belong to the Fort Mill Police Department and are used for property protection and in the event of an emergency.

According to town leaders, these are called flock cameras that are attached to solar panel poles.

In a statement, the town of Fort Mill says quote “there is a newer technology identified that is of interest to Fort Mill based on our proximity to transportation arteries and our location between two much larger municipalities.”

You can find these cameras at several locations, including Springfield Parkway next to the Harris Teeter and Highway 21 at Spratt Street by the bridge.

Town leaders also say this technology has been deployed successfully and is in use by other communities in South Carolina.

The town did not comment on how the cameras are used and how much they cost.