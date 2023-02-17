Flag ceremony celebrates service of US Veteran residents

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – An assisted living facility held its first ever Flag Ceremony to honor their Veteran residents.

Since opening it’s doors, Sunflower Springs is a new assisted living facility which opened this past December in Indian Land, says they have had a large amount of veterans join them and wanted to do something special to honor them for their service.

Sunflower Springs Executive Director Robert Pila said, “Paying them homage and respect now goes a long way for them, it just lets them know that their duties to the country are not in vain and they are much appreciated just like they are at any other sporting event”

The VFW Indian Land Chapter helped put together this ceremony.