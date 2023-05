ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – With Memorial Day weekend in less than two weeks, many are planning to hit the water in different ways, like tubing or kayaking down the Catawba River.

The water can be fun, but first responders have seen first hand how that can change in an instant.

That’s why Rock Hill Fire Department is putting crews in the water to learn how to save someone who may be in trouble.

In the video above, CN2’s Renee O’Neil gets a look inside the Swift Water Rescue Class.