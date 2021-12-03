Firefighters Collecting Toys for Children for Christmas, Motorcycle Ride Planned

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A motorcycle group made up of mostly firefighters, called Fire and Iron – is teaming up with the community to make sure children in Chester County have a merry Christmas.

Station 88 of the Fire and Iron Motorcycle club – putting Toys for Tots collection boxes at all Rock Hill Fire Stations including the city’s fire headquarters – to collect unwrapped, new toys that will soon go to children in Chester County.

Frank Plate is a Driver Engineer with Rock Hill Fire and is also a member of Fire and Iron.

He says the community has until December 10th to drop off donations before the group’s motorcycle Run on December 11th.

Everyone is invited to hop on 2 wheels or in a car for that Toys for Toys Run on the 11th that will start at Palmetto Sports Bar in Rock Hill.

It will be a 4 hour ride and anyone taking part is asked to bring an unwrapped gift for a child. There will be a wavier for participants to sign.

The toys will be sent to the American Legion in Rock Hill and will be picked up by the Marine Corps of York County who will distribute the toys to children in Chester County.