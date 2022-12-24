Firefighter Dies in Collision When Tree Falls into Roadway

“Escorting our Brother” is the caption with the above pics on the RH Professional Firefighters Assoc. FB page.

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The community is mourning the loss of a Rock Hill Firefighter/Paramedic after a Friday morning collision involving a fallen tree. York County Coroner Sabrina Gast confirming David Campbell was the Rock Hill Fireman who lost his life.

South Carolina Highway Patrol says the collision happened around 6:50 am Friday Dec. 23rd. It happened on SC Hwy 49 near Hwy 322 approximately 2.3 miles south of Sharon. They say the driver of a 2013 freight liner tractor trailer and the driver of a 1999 Chevrolet S10 pickup both struck a tree that had fallen into the roadway at the same time. They explain the freight liner was traveling south on Hwy 49 and the pickup was traveling north on Hwy 49. Both units struck a tree at the same time in the roadway causing the tractor trailer to jackknife and strike the pickup truck. Campbell was the driver of the pick-up truck.

The passenger and driver of the tractor trailer were not injured.

Friday afternoon Rock Hill Professional Firefighters Association L2106 announced the passing of Firefighter/Paramedic David Campbell on its Facebook page. Adding pictures of them and many others escorting his body back to Chester.

The Fire Association said Campbell served on Engine 6, A-Shift. Say, “he was truly well-liked throughout the Rock Hill Fire Department.”