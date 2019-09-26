At a recent justice and public safety committee meeting York County staff members addressed the difficulties recruiting and retaining young people to become firefighters.
Since 2001 the county has invested in a length of service retirement plan for volunteer firefighters as an incentive but young people prefer to get paid per call and many don’t care about about a long-term retirement plan.
Fire officials say most young men and women want a paid job and prefer to get a paycheck at year’s end and have the choice to do what they want with their money.
Moving forward the county is considering a plan to stop investing in the retirement program and go paid-per-call.
But the county ordinance says all money must continue going into the retirement system until staff has gone through the proper legal channels to complete paperwork and manage funding.
FIRE RETIREMENT – YORK COUNTY
