FIRE RETIREMENT – YORK COUNTY

At a recent justice and public safety committee meeting York County staff members addressed the difficulties recruiting and retaining young people to become firefighters.

Since 2001 the county has invested in a length of service retirement plan for volunteer firefighters as an incentive but young people prefer to get paid per call and many don’t care about about a long-term retirement plan.

Fire officials say most young men and women want a paid job and prefer to get a paycheck at year’s end and have the choice to do what they want with their money.

Moving forward the county is considering a plan to stop investing in the retirement program and go paid-per-call.

But the county ordinance says all money must continue going into the retirement system until staff has gone through the proper legal channels to complete paperwork and manage funding.