Fire Causes Significant Damage To Chester Home, Family Speaks Out

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — It wasn’t a pleasant start to the New Year for one family in Chester.

They were faced with a fire that took over their home on Thursday morning.

Around 20 firefighters from the West Chester Fire Department and many other agencies responded to the scene, making this the first fire call of 2020.

In the video above, CN2’s Sarah Obeid talks with family members and how they’re working through the tragedy together.

You’ll also hear from fire officials who have an important message that aims to keep your home blaze-free.