Fire and Police Provide Christmas and Hope for Local Families

TEGA CAY, S.C. (CN 2 NEWS) – The Tega Cay Police and Fire Departments partnered with Wal-Mart to help provide nine struggling families have a very Merry Christmas.

It’s all a part of Tega Cay Police & Fire Departments Holiday with Heroes program – which is now in its 6th year.

Each Holiday For Heroes Tega Cay team, which consisted of one firefighter and one police officer, was provided around $500 to to help children pick out gifts for their families. They say some children bought toys – others sporting gear and some got the necessities such as shoes, bedding and clothes.

Once the children finished shopping they were packed into police cruisers and fire trucks to go to the fire station for gift wrapping, lunch of pizza and sweet treats donated by the community.

Tega Cay Fire Chief Glyn Hasty says it’s was an awesome opportunity to build friends with the kids and their families. Police Chief Joey Crosby described it as a phenomenal experience for officers adding one that have relationships that will last beyond Saturday.

Video provided by the Tega Cay Police Department – Corporal Steven Timbs