ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) Come out to Harborchase of Rock Hill for its annual Festival of Trees event Thursday at 4:30 PM.

There will be 10 trees up for auction. All of the proceeds go towards the Parkinson’s Association of the Carolinas.

The event is from 4:30 until 6:30 PM. There will be hot coco and lots of holiday spirit!