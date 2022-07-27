Fentanyl Overdoses on the Rise in York County

Part 2:

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Drug agents say the synthetic opioid, fentanyl is 50 times more potent than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine.

What’s even more alarming officers say its being made and sold right here in Rock Hill.

A latest study by the CDC revealed Fentanyl is now the leading cause of death for Americans ages 18 to 45.

Here in York County – a 17 year old recently died from overdosing on the drug.

The York County Coroner’s Office says so far this year there have been 57 overdose fatalities in the county. 41 of those 57 are confirmed overdoses and 31 of those died from a confirmed fentanyl overdose.

The ages due vary with the oldest death occurring at the age of 66 but officials say unfortunately, they are beginning to see an increase in overdose fatalities among the younger generation.

“You can get it anywhere, its cheap, its available but you’re going to die”, says Holly Alsobrooks.

A harsh warning from mom, Holly Alsobrooks who knows the deadly reality of Fentanyl.

“I didn’t have to deal with a drug addiction problem, like many parents, I had the one pill one time. And it was a poor choice one night and that’s all it took”, says Alsobrooks.

Holly’s son, Cody’s life ended at only 25 years old after taking one pill, she says.

“He was my only son, only grandchild, its been devastating for my family”, says Alsobrooks.

Holly says it took her a while to come to terms with how Cody died because he wasn’t an addict, he had a future, but one pill, one time took that away.

“Everything had fentanyl in it, people say its like Russian roulette, except every chamber is loaded, if you make it out alive, you are going to have an addiction that ruins your life”, says Alsobrooks.

Now she uses her grief to raise awareness about the drug through an effort called Fentanyl Kills You. She’s made connections with several other moms who have lost a child.

“If you think that your kids are not going to try it, you are dead wrong. Do not have to be in my position”, says Alsobrooks.

Alsobrooks is begging her children to talk with their children about the danger of Fentanyl.

Lieutenant John Rainier with the York County Multi Jurisdictional Drug Enforcement Unit says the majority of the drugs seized in Rock Hill over the last year have been fentanyl and meth.

“Families need to wake up, the community needs to wake up and understand this is a major, major problem ad the only way that its going to go away is if the community works with us better”, says Lt. Rainier.

Lt. Rainier says those selling Fentanyl are making it right in our community, off supplies found online. Rainier says some may not even know what the pill is laced with.

“We’ve seized pills that had five different narcotics in them to include methenamine, heroin, fentanyl, tramadol. These drug dealers don’t care”, says Rainer.

Lt. Rainier says he and his team work around the clock investigating drug dealers but since there is currently no law for trafficking fentanyl in South Carolina, he says their hands are tied when it comes to seeking justice locally.

“We could stop a tractor trailer on I -77 with 50 million pills of fentanyl that could kill probably the entire population of the United States and the worst we could charged them with is Possession with Intend to Distribute”, says Lt. Rainier.

Lt. John Rainier and Holly Alsobrooks are both hoping lawmakers pass a bill so more lives like Cody, Brandon, Adam, and so many others can be saved.

“His death can not be for nothing. All these kids are dying. Someone has to say something. Someone has to speak to these parents”, says Alsobrooks.

Holly Alsobrooks wants parents and students to know about Narcan.

She says everyone should have some on them in case someone they know overdoses.

You can reach out to Holly for support by finding her on facebook or by e-mailing her at fentanylkillsu@gmail.com.

Lieutenant John Rainier adds if caregivers see a bag of pills in their child’s bag to look for powder residue, if there is some in the bag, its more than likely an illegal manufactured drug.

Don’t touch it and call police. He also adds its so important to communicate with Law enforcement. If you see something say something.

For Keystone Substance Abuse Services, executive director, Danielle Russell, her hope is for those who are addicted to drugs to walk out of these doors a new person.

Russell says they’ve seen an increase of opioid use disorders she says many coming in addicted to Fentanyl.

Russell says they offer medically assisted treatment, coupled with counseling to work to get those addicted off the drug that she says is highly addictive.

Alison Hurayt is student assistance program coordinator at keystone. She speaks to students about the dangers of drugs.

Hurayt says parents need to be aware of the trends and how social media can even play a role. She also adds if your child has questions about drugs, listen and do not judge. Its better for your child to come to you, instead of the internet.

As Keystone Substance Abuse Services and law enforcement work to get a control of the fentanyl problem in York County, they say they need help at the state level.

South Carolina Representative Tommy Pope says there was a bill that would make trafficking fentanyl a law, however the bill died last session. Pope says he’s not giving up and will refile the bill and more next session.

If you are someone you know needs help with a drug addiction contact Keystone Substance Abuse Services in Rock Hill.