Female Juvenile Deliberately Coughs Near Rock Hill Police Officers, Faces House Arrest And Self-Quarantine

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A 17-year-old female is ordered to be under self-quarantine after she purposely coughed on or near two Rock Hill Police officers, authorities say.

On Monday, April 6th around 8 p.m., officers were called to Lige Street park where several females were fighting.

When officers arrived, they separated the females to investigate the incident.

During the investigation, a juvenile female was purposely coughing on and near two Rock Hill Officers.

Later, officers were made aware that a video, recorded by the juvenile herself, was circulating on social media. Not only did this video confirm her intent to cough on the officers, but also showed the teen took pleasure and found humor in her actions.

This 17-year-old’s social media account also contained an issued written doctor’s order for this juvenile to be under self-quarantine.

The exposed officers are also now under self-quarantine and monitoring for symptoms.

Police charged the teen with breach of peace high and aggravated. The teen was arrested on Wednesday, April 8th and petitioned to Family Court. The juvenile was then released to her family under house arrest with voice monitoring directed by the Department of Juvenile Justice.

“The safety of our officers is a priority. If someone willingly and deliberately exposes or attempts to expose our officers to the COVID-19 virus, we will fully investigate and bring all the applicable charges,” Chief Watts said. “We will take all incidents like this seriously.”