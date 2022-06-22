Female Eagle Scout Makes Impact

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – One of the youngest Eagle Scouts in the country made an expensive, positive change at her school.

Zoe Valdez saw a need for an outdoor learning pavilion at Walnut Grove Christian School and decided it was up to her to raise the money to build it. Starting with a goal of $5,000, it quickly grew to $20,000 after plans were drawn out and supply costs calculated.

The rise in price did not discourage her as she went door to door seeking donations.

Eagle Scout Zoe Valdez, said, “Passing out flyers to all the classrooms, asking anybody if they have any pennies that could help. Just going to businesses, giving presentations, I think it all came together at the end, knowing that I had this experience, knowing that I had the skills and that I was able to do this, but it was definitely difficult.”

Zoe, who is one of the founding female members of the Boy Scouts of America, saw the need for the outside pavilion at Walnut Grove Christian School when she noticed her classmates struggling to learn in the classroom through the pandemic.

The pavilion was made to accommodate 250 students from kindergarten to 12th grade.

This project earned Zoe the title of Eagle Scout. Well done Zoe!