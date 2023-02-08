Feline friends help give Valentine revenge at the York County Animal Shelter

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – Do you have a special someone that broke your heart?

Well Friends of York County Animal Shelter is there to help this valentine season thanks to their furry friends.

With a donation to the shelter volunteers will write the name of an ex-lover in one of their litter pans and give it to the cats to do their business.

For $5 the no-good ex’s name will be in a pan along with other names.

For $10 you can dedicate a whole pan to your ex and even give photo proof after the deed is done.

Even though the fundraiser brings a smile to those who mention it, the money it brings in is needed now more than ever.

Friends of York Co. Animal Shelter volunteer, Bonnie Hughes said, “Most Importantly now is the need to get animals on transport, to rescue partners up north. We are having, as is the case all over the country, a tough time placing animals strictly through adoption. So those rescue transports are critical to saving lives but they are also very expensive, a typical transport especially for the dogs is typically is anywhere between $150 to $250 per dog per crate, so we need to raise as much money as we can to help these animals.”

The event will take place from now until valentines day.

Venmo: @friendsYCAS PayPal: treasurer@fycas.org Drop off or Mail: 713 Justice Blvd, York, SC 29745