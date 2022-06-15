Feeding Children Through Summer Months

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – School districts across the Tri-County work to help students through the summer with summer feeding programs.

With the cost of groceries and gas at an all time high, parents in Chester say they are grateful this service provides a hot meals for their children.

In the video above, CN2’s Renee O’Neil learns more about this program and its need in the community.

The Chester School Summer Food Program goes through Thursday, July 28th.

More info here: https://www.chester.k12.sc.us/cms/lib/SC50000477/Centricity/Domain/54/CCSD_SummerFoodServiceUPDATE.pdf?fbclid=IwAR0Hea1KArowieGHra0Q_6wAcW1pmYv8YEf9AOAyyUWna3_-gd9jQLB6vY4