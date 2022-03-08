FBI Teen Academy Accepting Applications

COLUMBIA, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Young people interested in a potential career in Law Enforcement can sign-up now for the the FBI’s Teen Academy that will be held this summer.

The Teen Academy’s program allows rising high school juniors and seniors the opportunity to get a comprehensive look into today’s FBI at the FBI Columbia headquarters on Wednesday, July 20th and Thursday, July 21st from 9 AM to 4 PM.

Students will receive presentations on topics including terrorism, cyber crime, public corruption, polygraph exams, evidence response, SWAT, and other day-to-day FBI field office operations.

Interested Students must complete the online application and submit a typed a 500-word essay on what benefit of the class will be beyond the student’s own experience.

Essays and applications must be emailed or post marked by 5 PM on April 22, 2022. Click here for application or questions to Columbia_Outreach@FBI.gov

Mailing Address:

FBI Columbia

C/O Community Outreach

151 Westpark Blvd.

Columbia, SC. 29210