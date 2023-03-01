Father charged in twins child abuse case pleads guilty

CHESTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A Chester County father charged in a child abuse case against his own twins pleaded guilty to those charges in court Tuesday morning.

Kentovian White was sentenced to 12 years behind bars, to run concurrent, after he pleaded guilty to two counts of Abuse – Infliction of Great Bodily Injury on a child and one count of Possession of Meth, according to prosecutors.

CN2 cameras were in the courtroom on Monday when a plea was expected to take place. The judge pushed it to Tuesday, February 28th, because of a conflict between the defense and the prosecution.

In court on Monday the defense alleged the State did not provide all of the evidence it had in the case to them.

The prosecution argued, it did provide the defense an opportunity to come and and review any evidence in the case and make their own copies.

According to the State in 2021 White’s twins, a boy and girl suffered life threatening injuries at only 3 months old.

The male twin was so severally abused he had to undergo emergency brain surgery and a piece of his skull was removed to allow the swelling to have space to heal.

Prosecutors sat his three month old sister was treated for subdural, head, trauma and brain bleeds, multiple rib, fractures, bite marks on her arm, and other contusions. All of these injuries were confirmed to be abusive, inflicted trauma and documented as such by the pediatric intensive care unit team at Levine.

White and the twins’ mother, Jessica Mills, were arrested and charged in the crimes in 2021, according to law enforcement.

According to the state, Mills has already pleaded guilty but has not been sentenced at this point.

The solicitor in this case says the female twin is doing very well. The boy is under the care of a neurologist and he’s doing much better, however it will be a while before they know if there will be any long-term permanent disability.

CN2 News has reached out to the defense for comment and will update this article with information when its available.