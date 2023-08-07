Fatal accident on South Carolina Highway 55 claims one life

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – According to the S.C. Highway Patrol, on Sunday, August 6th at around 7:00am, South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to a fatal single-vehicle accident on Highway 55 near Deal Road.

They state that a driver of a 1999 Honda Accord was traveling north on Highway 55, close to the Clover area.

Soon after the vehicle veered off the left side of the road going down an embankment, overturned, and struck a tree.

According to officials the accident resulted in one fatality, the driver of the Honda Accord.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released to the public.