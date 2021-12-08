Fashion Show Set to Show Off Local Boutique’s Holiday Attire, Supports Pilgrims’ Inn

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – The Gypsy Debutante is teaming up with some local boutiques in downtown Rock Hill to shop off its holiday attire as well as raise money for Pilgrims’ Inn.

The Christmasville event is set the evening of Friday, December 17th in the alley behind The Hickory Post. General admission is free but you can purchase a VIP ticket that includes a cocktail hour and more!

Come check out local fashion! Get your VIP tickets here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/christmasville-holidaze-fashion-show-tickets-202658766827

www.christmasvillerockhill.com