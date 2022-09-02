Farmers Voice Their Troubles to U.S. Congressmen

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Farmers work to keep food on every American’s table, and when life gets hard for them, everyone feels the pain.

That’s exactly why a few congressman decided to meet with farmers from around the Tri-county at a legislative banquet this week. The event was used as a forum to give real farmers the chance to voice their own needs and concerns to the people who legislate their business.

A larger topic was the upcoming Farm Bill reauthorization, and what farmers hope to see when the voting is done.

CN2’s Zane Cina listening in as farmers share their concerns with the current state of agriculture.