Farmers Concerned For Crops With Cold Temperatures, Inconsistent Weather

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) — The ivy place has about 15 acres of crops.

This morning, farmers went through all 15 acres to make sure everything looked okay after yesterday’s snow fall and also to make sure things are prepared for more cool temperatures tonight.

Eight years ago, Terry Graham left his corporate job to become a full-time farmer on his family’s land.

Now his life – and his livelihood – depend on the weather.

“And no year has been the same. Each year seems to have its challenges. I would not describe any year as an easy year,” Graham said.

This year – winter can’t seem to decide if it wants to stick around or leave.

“The climate was very warm in January, which causes the plants to start to grow and bloom. They think it’s spring in January. And then you get these cold snaps, which is very challenging for the plants and for us, too,” he said.

Graham spent this Friday measuring temperatures and adding additional covers to his crops, which include blueberries, strawberries, blackberries and tomatoes.

“The ones that we’ve looked at this morning did not get hurt. We are a little concerned about the temperatures getting much lower tonight,” Graham said.

Depending on mother nature’s unreliable moods is a hard job, but Terry Graham says he wouldn’t trade it for any other work.

“Because nobody has an office like this,” he said.

If things go well at the Ivy Place tonight, you’ll be able to eat their berries in just a few weeks. That will be at the end of March.