Farmers Brace for Cold Weather

TRI-COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) Temperatures are expected to dip into the 20’s this Thursday night and as we go into the weekend.

There is even a freeze warning for Friday morning. For farmers, the freeze could be damaging to their bottom line.

Jeb Wilson with Cotton Hills Farm in Chester County and his staff spent the morning covering their strawberry crop.

“It is kind of like a blanket for your strawberries”, says Jeb.

Jeb says each acre is worth around $30,000 so protecting them is key for a good season.

“Once they start blooming you have to protect those blooms from freeze and frost and the way we do that is with the white fabric you see here”, says Jeb.

Up the Road in Rock Hill at Cherry Place Farm the owners are also covering their strawberries. The owners say this is the first year they are offering strawberries.

“A frost could wipe out any of your blooms and fruit that you have on the plants right now and its a long process growing them. We’ve put a lot of hard work into them so far so you want to do your best to protect them and get the best crop you can”, says Bailey Westbrook with Cherry Place Farm.

Both farms are having “Pick Your Own” strawberries. Just follow the farms on social media for dates.