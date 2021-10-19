Family of Fatal Hit & Run Victim Still Searching for Answers

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, Tuesday October 18th marks the one year anniversary of a fatal Hit and Run collision that killed Scott Mock.

Troopers say Mock’s family wanted to remind the community of the collision a year later in hopes someone may come forward with any information that could help investigators finally solve the case.

On October 18th, 2020 troopers at 4:30 A.M. on US-21 Regent Parkway in York County a vehicle struck Mock and left the scene as Mock was trying to cross the road.

Troopers say Mock sustained fatal injuries from the collision.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol the suspect was driving a black 2004 – 2010 5 Series BMW. Troopers say the driver left the scene driving towards I-77 and Carowinds.

The vehicle should have damage to the driver’s side. Troopers say the driver’s side mirror show also be missing.

If you have any information about this case you are asked to reach out to South Carolina Highway Patrol. You can remain anonymous by calling (864) 241-1000 or (877) 409-4321.

You can also call Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIMESC (274-6372).