Family loses 2 dogs after Thanksgiving day house fire

YORK, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A family in York says they lost everything including their 2 dogs in a house fire on Thanksgiving day.

The Perry family told CN2 News on this Monday they were sitting down to eat on Thanksgiving at a relative’s home when a neighbor called to tell them their house was on fire.

They rushed home finding out they lost their 2 dogs.

According to fire officials they were called to the home on Mighty Joe Trail around 3:38 PM then again when a caller saw flames at the house around 10:20 that night.

The cause is still under investigation.

The family telling us they are staying in a hotel for now.

A go fund me has been set up to help the family of 5.

The family says they are so grateful for the community’s support.

Go Fund Me Link: https://www.gofundme.com/f/the-perry-family-we-lost-our-house-and-our-2-dogs?utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link_all&utm_source=customer