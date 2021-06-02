Family Continues Dr. Robert Lesslie’s Medical Mission

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Dr. Robert Lesslie’s son, Jeff Lesslie released a message in a video sharing with the community the mission of his father at Riverview Hospice and Palliative Care, LLC will live on as he and the medical team continue to provide care to York, Chester and Lancaster Counties.

Dr. Robert Lesslie, his wife, Barbara Lesslie and their two grandchildren, Adah and Noah were killed along with two A/C technicians on April 7th at Dr. Lesslie’s home.

Authorities say former NFL player, Phillip Adams killed them and later took his own life.

Below is the statement from Jeff Lesslie as well as the link to Jeff Lesslie’s message to the community.

“Dr. Lesslie was passionate about caring for others and especially hospice care. One honor that has been given to me, is that my father has entrusted me with the sole ownership of Riverview Hospice and Palliative Care, LLC. I am very familiar with his philosophy of “Do the right thing” with caring for patients and staff as if they were my family members in need.

The Riverview team and I are very excited and honored to carry on the Riverview legacy and look forward to providing exceptional care for those in our community. My father’s vision was not to be the biggest company with the largest census, but rather an intimate one where all the staff know the patients and families and are involved and committed to the very best care we can give them, a community hospice. We greatly value our relationships with providers and look forward to strengthening those we have as well as cultivating new ones. There truly is a need in this community for compassionate, quality healthcare and it is an honor to have this opportunity of carrying out that mission, and especially the mission of my father.” – Jeff Lesslie