Families React after Finding Small Objects in Their Children’s Trick or Treat Bags

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Halloween may be over but some families in the area aren’t too happy about what they say they found in their child’s trick or treat bags.

In the video above Marie Smith shared a photo of what she says was in her sister’s and nephew’s trick or treat bags.

In the picture you can see what appears to be a hand full of colorful metal brad paper fasteners.

Marie says these were found in her family’s trick or treat bags after they spent Halloween in the Riverwalk community in Rock Hill.

Marie says when they returned home they saw similar stories on Facebook where parents had experienced the same thing at a house again in the Riverwalk community so they searched her sister’s and nephew’s bags finding the brads as well.

Marie telling us they did notify the police about their concerns.

The Rock Hill Police Department says what this homeowner did was not illegal and no charges were filed.

The police report on file says the homeowner where the objects were handed out told police “She ran out of treats and gave out tricks”.

The report also says the officer on the scene confirmed that no children had ingested the items.

Police add use this as a reminder for parents to always be on the lookout and check your child’s bags before they do.