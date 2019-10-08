Fallen Fire Fighter: Members of the Van Wyck Fire Department remember Dennis Straight

Members of the Van Wyck Fire Department in Lancaster County traveled to Maryland for the National Fallen Firefighter Memorial to remember their friend and colleague Dennis Straight.

Straight was directing traffic when he was fatally hit by a car on 521 in Lancaster County last November. He was honored in Maryland as a first responder who lost his life in the line of duty. The annual National Fallen Firefighter Memorial is enacted by Congress and held at the National Fire Academy.